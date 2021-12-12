Virat Kohli May Pull Out of India-South Africa ODI Series: Reports

The BCCI made the crucial decision to remove Virat Kohli from the ODI captaincy before the South Africa tour. Virat Kohli, who resigned as T20 captain, is expected to stay on as captain in the ODIs. The BCCI, however, did not take Kohli's choice into consideration. They wanted only one captain of white-ball cricket. Thus, the BCCI handed over the captaincy to Rohit Sharma. However, there are allegations that Virat Kohli will miss the ODI series against South Africa.

According to reports, Virat Kohli may withdraw his name from the ODI series against South Africa. The three-match One-Day International (ODI) series will begin on January 19, after a three-Test series between India and South Africa. Rohit Sharma will play his first ODI series as a full-time captain for the series.

Also Read: Selectors May Ignore Shikar Dhawan Over Poor Show in Vijay Hazare Trophy

It is unknown whether Virat Kohli will play or not. Virat Kohli appears to be restless in the captaincy role. As a result, there are suggestions that he would quit the ODI series against the BCCI's decision.