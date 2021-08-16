Virat Kohli Loses Temper in Dressing Room After Losing Wicket in Ind Vs England at Lord's

The Ind vs Eng test cricket series is going on now. It is a five-match series were in the latest match; India had to buckle up if they wanted to set a good score that is challenging enough for England. The host team managed to grab a lead of 27 runs after which Indian players had to concentrate even more.

But looks like Virat Kohli once again couldn’t manage to set a good target for the team. His contribution was less and the frustration was seen after his wicket was taken during the match on Sunday. Things didn’t seem to be going well for India as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma’s wickets were taken too soon. After that, the team’s hope was laid in Kohli.

In the beginning, it looked like Kohli would turn the match around as he was in top form. Four after four gave hope to the others. But the excitement was short-lived as his wicket was soon taken by Sam Curran. Kohli went out 20 (for 31 balls).

He was frustrated with how things turned out. Kohli’s video from the dressing room made rounds on social media. The Indian skipper was seen throwing the towel in frustration. The disappointment was evident on his face as he walked off the pitch. It is even more frustrating as this has been the way Kohli has been doing in the test series. His score has been this: 20, 42, 0, 13, 44, 0, 27, 62, 0. He hasn’t been able to score a half-century.

Check out the video here: