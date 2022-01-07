Virat Kohli Likely To Play Third Test, Says Rahul Dravid

After sustaining an upper back spasm in the second Test against South Africa, skipper Virat Kohli is expected to return ahead of the third Test in Cape Town, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid announced on Thursday.

During the post-match virtual press conference, Dravid was quizzed on a variety of topics, one of which being Virat Kohli's health. Thankfully, there has been a significant good development, and Kohli will make his comeback in the series' critical third Test match, which will be played in Cape Town from January 11–15.

From all indications, Virat Kohli should be OK. Dravid explained, "He's got a chance to run around a little bit, he's had a chance to test it a little bit."

"Hopefully, with a couple of net sessions in Cape Town, he should be good to go, "he added. According to what I'm hearing and what I've talked to him about, he should be ready to depart in four days. "

For the uninitiated, the Test match in Johannesburg was intended to be Virat Kohli's 99th Test match of his career; however, due to an upper back injury, the captain had to withdraw from the contest on Day 1.