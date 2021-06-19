Virat Kohli Keeps Coca Cola Unlike Ronaldo, Check Fans' Reaction on Twitter

Star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo made waves by removing Coca-Cola bottles from the table during his press conference ahead of Portugal's Euro 2020 opener against Hungary. Ronaldo's gesture backfired, resulting in losses for the beverage giants. Soon after, Ronaldo's act became the most talked-about topic at the ongoing EURO 2020 tournament, players and coaches from other teams began either imitating CR7 or taking the drink. It was as if the footballing world had been split in two.

Virat Kohli, India's captain, was in a similar position a few days ago when two more Coke bottles were placed in front of him at his pre-WTC final news conference. Kohli, who is a huge Ronaldo fan, however, did not follow Ronaldo's lead and disappointed the fans.

Here are the Twitterati reactions

Kohli is a fake Ronaldo fanboy because he still hasn't moved those coke bottles infront of him. — ⚔️ ☬ (@ThatGuyJSR) June 17, 2021

Coke update from the World Test Championship Williamson and Kohli both leave their bottles in place. That's about as exciting as the pre-match pressers have got. — Rory Dollard (@thervd) June 17, 2021

Very disappointed that Virat Kohli didn't remove the Coke bottles from his table and say "paani piyo re" during the presser #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/sqNWlga8ES — Sohil Nikam (@sohilnikam) June 17, 2021