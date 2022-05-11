Virat Kohli Hints at Ab de Villiers Comeback to RCB For IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is confident that his friend and great South African player AB de Villiers will return to the Royal Challengers Bangalore next year in a new position.

In his recent interview with RCB Insider, Kohli, who is close to de Villiers, stated that AB de Villiers may join the team next year but did not specify in what capacity.

"I miss Ab De Villiers a lot in this IPL. I talk to him regularly. He was in the US recently with his family watching golf... He is keenly observing RCB and, hopefully, he will be here next year in some capacity. So we stay in touch and he’s very keenly watching RCB and hopefully (will be) here next year in some capacity," stated Virat Kohli.

It is possible that the former RCB and South African star may join the organisation in a coaching capacity, either as a batting coach or as a team mentor.

RCB has won seven of its 12 league matches in the competition thus far and is now ranked fourth in the rankings. On May 13, they will face the Punjab Kings in their next encounter.