Virat Kohli Helps Hyderabadi Woman Cricketer's Family

The second wave of COVID-19 has made access to medical facilities extremely difficult in India. Furthermore, many patients are unable to afford medicare due to financial constraints. SK Suman, the mother of former Indian Woman cricketer K.S. Sravanthi Naidu is undergoing treatment after contracting the virus.

Virat Kohli, the Indian captain, has offered to support her financially by donating Rs 6.77 lakhs. Sravanthi had requested assistance from the BCCI, the Hyderabad Cricket Association, and other organizations. R Sridhar, India's fielding coach, had posted on his Instagram story about her mother's situation, pleading with his followers to assist them.

Also Read: Would You Like To Be Dad Of My Future Kids: Pakistan Actress To James Neesham

Former BCCI South Zone convenor (women's cricket) N Vidya Yadav, sister of former BCCI president N. Shivlal Yadav, had tagged Virat Kohli in a tweet asking his support for Sravanthi, who had already spent Rs 16 lakhs on treatment for her parents who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Kohli's gesture was in response to Vidya's tweet, and she was blown away by it. She thanked R Sridhar for taking the efforts. Earlier, Gutta Jwala, Hanuman Vihari extended their support to Sravanthi Naidu's family