Virat Kohli First Cricketer In World and Second Asian To Achieve This Milestone

Whether it is cricket or social media, former Indian captain Virat Kohli is breaking records. Kohli has become the first cricketer ever to reach 50 million followers on Twitter. Kohli is the first cricketer in the world and the second Asian to have 50 million followers on Twitter.

Kohli, who is one of the most popular cricketers on the globe, already has a sizable fan base on social media platforms. He has 211 million Instagram followers and over 49 million Facebook followers, bringing his total social media followers to almost 310 million.

Kohli was the second-highest run-scorer at the Asia Cup 2022, trailing Pakistan opener Mohammad Rizwan. While India did not advance to the tournament's final, Kohli hit his 71st international century. While he used to hit hundreds at will, Kohli had to wait 1019 days for his 71st tonne, which was also his first century in the game's shortest format.

Virat Kohli will be next seen in the T20I series against Australia, which is slated to begin on September 20, and in the T20I and ODI series against South Africa.