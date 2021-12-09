Virat Kohli Fans Troll BCCI For Sacking Him From ODI Captain Without Reasons

Dec 09, 2021, 12:11 IST
- Sakshi Post

Outrage has sparked on Twitter after Virat Kohli was sacked from the captaincy of the Team India ODI team. Fans are trolling the BCCI and team selectors.

Virat Kohli has a phenomenal record as an Indian captain. Most wins across all formats, greatest captain ever in ODIs, and had a win percentage of 70, which is enormous.

There were reports that the BCCI waited for Virat Kohli to willingly step down as ODI captain for the last 48 hours, but he did not. The BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as the new captain at the 49th hour.

Meanwhile, fans are questioning the BCCI that if Virat Kohli quit ODIs along with T20s, then there was no point, but on what basis was Virat Kohli removed from the captaincy?

They also pointed out why BCCI did not hold any press conferences or send any thank you tweets. The Sachin Tendulkar tweet also went viral, and fans are comparing the Virat Kohli captaincy situation with that of Sachin Tendulkar.

The tweet reads, "No one from the BCCI managed to call me or inform me of my removal as captain before someone from the media called to say I was no longer captain. I felt extremely humiliated to hear this. "

Here are other reactions: 


Read More:

Tags: 
Virat Kohli
BCCI
ODI Captaincy
Advertisement
Back to Top