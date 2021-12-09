Virat Kohli Fans Troll BCCI For Sacking Him From ODI Captain Without Reasons

Outrage has sparked on Twitter after Virat Kohli was sacked from the captaincy of the Team India ODI team. Fans are trolling the BCCI and team selectors.

Virat Kohli has a phenomenal record as an Indian captain. Most wins across all formats, greatest captain ever in ODIs, and had a win percentage of 70, which is enormous.

There were reports that the BCCI waited for Virat Kohli to willingly step down as ODI captain for the last 48 hours, but he did not. The BCCI appointed Rohit Sharma as the new captain at the 49th hour.

Meanwhile, fans are questioning the BCCI that if Virat Kohli quit ODIs along with T20s, then there was no point, but on what basis was Virat Kohli removed from the captaincy?

They also pointed out why BCCI did not hold any press conferences or send any thank you tweets. The Sachin Tendulkar tweet also went viral, and fans are comparing the Virat Kohli captaincy situation with that of Sachin Tendulkar.

The tweet reads, "No one from the BCCI managed to call me or inform me of my removal as captain before someone from the media called to say I was no longer captain. I felt extremely humiliated to hear this. "

This is the way bcci humiliates, the greatest cricketers ever born ! #ShameOnBCCI pic.twitter.com/Xn9pKrdDOn — SPEARS 🇮🇳 (@ImSpeearrs) December 9, 2021

Here are other reactions:

Removed from captaincy without even any press conference who led this team from the front since he was handed over the responsibility in 2017. Didn't even make any Thank You post for someone who always saved your team's ass with the bat. @SGanguly99 @JayShah @BCCI #Shameonbcci pic.twitter.com/ps5g32NenM — Viru Sharma (@183_Mirpur) December 9, 2021

Man did everything for team India and Bcci treated him like any random Player.#ShameonBcci pic.twitter.com/bwBs2bejVv — Nitin Singh🍃 (@Kohlliers) December 9, 2021

It is certain that Kohli didn't want to leave captaincy and was definitely sacked. BCCI is not on good terms with him. When Dhoni stepped down from captaincy in 2017 , there were a string of posts thanking him and celebrating him. This time , nothing was posted for Kohli. pic.twitter.com/NhG50ENAmb — ` (@FourOverthrows) December 9, 2021