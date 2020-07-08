After sharing videos of his exercise routine recently, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli decided to shift his gaze towards food. The flamboyant cricketer on Wednesday shared a picture on social media that he clicked with fellow teammate Shreyas Iyer and profusely thanked him for treating him with 'neer dosas' which the latter brought with him during his recent visit.

Kohli did not stop at merely devouring the neer dosas, prepared by Iyer’s mother. In return, he sent ‘mushroom biryani’ to Shreyas Iyer’s family. In his social media message, he expressed hope that Shreyas' family also enjoyed the 'mushroom biryani'.

The fact of the matter is, the two Indian cricketers live in the same neighbourhood in Mumbai with their residences being only 500 metres away from each other. Despite being confined to their respective homes, Shreyas has recently paid a visit to Kohli’s residence.

The coronavirus scare and the consequent lockdown restrictions have robbed them of their cricket but it definitely fails to dampen their spirits to indulge in some fitness fun and keep them in perfect shape.

Virat also came up with a picture of both clicked on this occasion but by diligently maintaining social distancing.

Posting about Shreyas Iyer’s visit and the delicious neer dosas he brought with him, Virat Kohli said, "A kind neighbour who lives 500 m away from us brought us some home-made neer dosas and made us smile. A big Thank you to your mom amigo we haven't had such delicious dosas for a longgg time. Hope you enjoyed the mushroom biriyani we sent back. Good man @shreyas41 . P.S- these are the new picture norms with social distancing."

Even as the netizens relished Kohli’s post just like he did with neer dosas, there was added dose of fun, coming in the form of Indian spinner yuzvendra chahal. The ebullient tweaker, known for evoking fun within the team, made a request to Kohli in the comments section and asked his captain to send biryani all the way to his place too.

One has to wait and see how his skipper is going to react to his request.

Incidentally, the international cricket action is returning to the ground on Wednesday when England is all set to host West Indies for a three-match Test series. The first Test is scheduled to start at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Perhaps, for the first time in the modern era of cricket, a Test match will be played without any spectators around. As part of preventive measures for coronavirus, the ICC has banned the presence of spectators in the stadiums where matches will be played. Only the teams, umpires, support staff, ground staff besides other organising officials will be allowed inside the Ageas Bowl for the England-West Indies Test.

Also, as part of new guidelines, the bowlers are prohibited from applying saliva to the cricket ball to pre-empt spread of the dreaded virus. Also, players will have to find different contactless ways of celebrating the fall of wickets as 'high-fives' have been made a 'strict no no'.