Virat Kohli To Continue As India Captain In All Formats Confirms BCCI Offical

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal denied reports that Virat Kohli would step down as India's limited-overs captain after the T20 World Cup, stating that the board had not addressed the subject and that he would continue to lead the team in all forms.

"This is all nonsense. Nothing of this kind is going to happen. BCCI has not met or discussed this matter, "he stated.

It is known that there was news that, after the T20 World Cup, Kohli would step down from his captaincy in limited-overs and he would be captain for Test matches and Rohit Sharma would lead the limited-overs. However, those reports proved wrong.

Kohli has a good track record as a captain. He led India in 45 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and 95 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), guiding the team to 27 T20I wins and 65 ODI victories.

The T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. On October 24, India will kick off their campaign against archrivals Pakistan in the opening game of the Super12 Group 2 stage.

India and Pakistan are in the same group along with New Zealand and Afghanistan. They will be joined by two additional teams who will advance from Round 1.