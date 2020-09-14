Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma shared a beautiful image of herself as she cradles her baby bump. We all know that Anushka and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. The 'PK' star shared a photo that shows Anushka Sharma at a beach.

She captioned the post as, "Nothing is more real and humbling than experiencing the creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is.” Virat Kohli commented on the post and wrote, “My whole world in one frame.”

The 'Sultan' actress received many comments. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Bravest of them all." Here is the post.

Virat and Anushka announced the good news on August 27th. They shared a photo and captioned it as, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Preity Zinta, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Karisma Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and many others congratulated the couple.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli got married in Tuscany in a fairy tale wedding in December 2017 after dating for several years. Virat and Anushka called as Virushka by the fans is the cutest couple in the tinsel town and they are an inspiration for many young couples.