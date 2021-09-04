Virat Kohli Breaks Another Record, This Time Not In Cricket

Virat Kohli is a run-scoring machine on the field and one of the biggest superstars off the field. Though Kohli's pace of setting new records on the field has slowed slightly, the India skipper has continued to set new ones on social media.

Kohli became the first Indian and Asian cricketer to reach the 150 million follower milestone on Instagram. Kohli is the fourth sporting figure to hit the 150 million milestones on Instagram.

Kohli's large number of Instagram followers allows him to monetize them effectively. Kohli is also the highest-paid star in India when it comes to generating money on Instagram, according to Hopper HQ.

According to reports, the famous cricketer charges Rs5 crore for every sponsored post on the platform. With Kohli approaching the 150 million milestones, the price per post is expected to rise as well.

On his professional front, Virat Kohli and his team are currently playing their fourth Test match against England at The Oval.

