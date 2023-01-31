Virat Kohli- Anushka Sharma Visit Rishikesh Ashram, Pictures Viral

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma visited Rishikesh Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram before India's Test series against Australia.

According to reports, PM Narendra Modi's spiritual guru was Swami Dayanand Ji Maharaj.

Several photos of Anushka and Virat worshipping at the ashram have gone viral.

At the ashram, other devotees took selfies with Virat Kohli.

Virat and Anushka's visit to Rishikesh comes only days after they sought blessings at an ashram in Vrindavan with their daughter Vamika.

