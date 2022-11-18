Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's Vacation In Nainital, Pictures Viral

Virat Kohli arrived in India a few days ago from Australia, following the Men in Blue's quarterfinal defeat in the T20 World Cup 2022 against England by 10 runs. The great cricketer had an outstanding World Cup, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with four fifties.

After the World Cup 2022, the first thing he does is go to a temple in Nainital with his wife Anushka Sharma. The duo was sighted visiting a temple, where several devotees who were in the temple, met the power couple and took selfies. These images have gone popular on the internet.

Fans may have been surprised to see their favorite actors roaming in the hills of Uttarakhand. The temple that Virat and Anushka visited is in Nainital's Kaichi Dham.

Currently, Team India is playing in New Zealand for a three-match T20I and ODI series. Senior players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Mohammad Shami, and KL Rahul were rested for the series. Head Coach Rahul Dravid and other staff members were also rested from the series. Hardik Pandya will lead the team

Also Read: Shahid Afridi Advices Babar Azam To Step Down As T20I Captain