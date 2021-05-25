Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Raised Funds To Save A Little Kid's Life

Many well-known persons have stepped forward to assist Indians as the nation is ravaged by the second wave of COVID-19. Several celebrities from the sports and film industry have come forward to provide basic necessities, medical equipment, and even raise funds to purchase oxygen concentrators

In these trying times, Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have once again stepped forward to help raise funds to save the life of a child suffering from a rare genetic disorder.

Ayaansh Gupta, who is suffering from spinal muscular atrophy needed the world's most expensive drug, Zolgensma, which costs Rs 16 crore. Yogesh and Rupal Gupta, the parents of the little boy, took to social media to ask for donations to support their child.

For his care, they formed a Twitter account called ‘AyaanshFightsSMA,' and received support from a number of celebrities, including Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who helped them obtain the world's most expensive medication. The excited parents announced that they had obtained the medicine for their boy and thanked everyone who helped in their journey.