Virat and Anushka Share Candid Moments in BTS Video

Despite being rested for the South Africa series, Virat Kohli has been trending. The reason for this is that he recently posted a video on his Instagram with his wife, Anushka Sharma, on Friday.

Kohli shared a behind-the-scenes video from his most recent commercial shoot with his wife. The latest video features several candid moments between the couple on set.

Anushka is seen laughing with Virat, who is seen wearing a turban in several scenes. They can also be seen goofing off and grooving on the sets.

Here is the video:

Anushka and Virat were spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier this week with their daughter Vamika on their way to the Maldives. The Bollywood actor has been tweeting about their vacation.