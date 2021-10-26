Viral Video: Shami's Fitting Reply to Pakistani Fans Taunting Indian Cricketers

When India and Pakistan meet on the cricket field, emotions are on an all-time high. Given the political tensions, the rivalry between the two countries has reached its heights. With this, both countries meet only at ICC tournaments.

After suffering 12 consecutive World Cup defeats against the Men in Blue, Babar Azam and his men finally broke the record by defeating Virat Kohli's India by 10 wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Soon after the match, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was subjected to online abuse from trolls who singled him out for India's humiliating 10-wicket loss to Pakistan.

As Shami became a trend on social media, an old video of him confronting a Pakistani fan who tried to provoke the Indian players with the "baap kaun hai" taunt as they returned to the dressing room following their loss to Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final resurfaced.

While the other Indian players ignored the Pakistani fan, Shami turned around and walked towards him and the former Indian captain MS Dhoni tried to calm him down.

Shami has received massive support from the Indian cricket community, who have backed the senior pacer and slammed those who have criticized him.

Many Indian cricketers, including Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, came out in support of Shami.