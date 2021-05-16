Viral Photo: Anuskha Sharma And Sakshi Dhoni Are Classmates

Team India skipper Virat Kohli admires former India captain Dhoni's leadership style and game strategies. Surprisingly, Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma and Dhoni's wife Sakshi were close friends too... This was revealed after a photo of both of them went viral on social media.

A childhood photo of these two women on social media caused quite a stir. Both of them were once classmates. Anushka attended St. Mary's School, where Sakshi was already studying there. It so happened when Anushka's father, Retd. Col. Ajay Kumar Sharma was posted to Assam and that is when they met. They have been friends at school since 1994.

Anushka also revealed in an interview in 2013 that she got to know they lived in the same town in Assam. Sakshi went on to study Hotel Management, while Anushka went on to become a popular actress.

Now, Virat and Anushka are doing a fundraising campaign for Covid patients where they receive nearly Rs 11 crores.