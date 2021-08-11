Vinesh Phogat Temporarily Suspended For Indiscipline By Wrestling Federation Of India

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has temporarily suspended star wrestler Vinesh Phogat for indiscipline during her Olympic campaign in Tokyo. The federation has served Vinesh Phogat with a notice on three charges, and she has time till August 16 to respond.

Vinesh Phogat was eliminated from the Olympics after losing against Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of Belarus. He refused to wear a wrestling singlet with the team sponsor's logo and instead competed in a singlet with his personal sponsor Nike's logo.

Vinesh had voiced disappointment before the start of her Olympic campaign that she and other athletes would not be permitted to bring a physiotherapist with them to the Games. "Is it illegal to request one physiotherapist for four female wrestlers when one athlete has several coaches/staff?" Vinesh had tweeted last month.

Based on the sources, Vinesh, who had traveled to Tokyo from Hungary, "created a fuss" when she was assigned a room near her Indian colleagues Sonam Malik, Anshu Malik, and Seema Bisla.

Phogat said that because these wrestlers had traveled to Tokyo from India, she may have contracted COVID-19.

Based on sources, Sonam Malik also received a misconduct notice.