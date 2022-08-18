Vijender Singh Is Back With A Bang, Knocks Out Eliasu Sulley in Pro Boxing Bout

Indian boxer, Vijender Singh returned to winning ways at the pro boxing event Jungle Rumble over Ghana's Eliasu Sulley here on Wednesday. Vijender, who delivered India's first Olympic and men's world championship boxing medals, dominated Sulley.

Vijender delivered the knockout blow in the second round of what was supposed to be a six-round fight, leaving the reigning national West Africa Boxing Union Champion dazed.

The 36-year-old Beijing Olympics bronze medalist took only five minutes and seven seconds to dispatch the Ghanian, who had a perfect knockout record up to that point.

It is Vijender's 13th professional boxing victory. His only defeat on the professional circuit came last March when he was defeated by Russia's Artysh Lopsan.

"It's great to be back." We started the season with a win. It wasn't easy to overcome Sulley. "I'll be back in the gym in a week and fighting again in December or January," Vijender said after the victory.