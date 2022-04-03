Vijay Shankar Trolled For Consistent Poor Show in IPL 2022

Vijay Shankar, a Gujarat Titans (GT) player, has become the talk of the town once again after failing to score big while batting at number three against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 10 of the IPL 2022.

The all-rounder had become a trending topic on Twitter, and fans were taken aback when Shankar batted at number three for the new franchise. Vijay Shankar was clean bowled by spinner Kuldeep Yadav after scoring 13 runs off 20 balls.

Following Shankar's poor performance, cricket fans are trolling him. Here are the reactions.

Vijay Shankar number 3. This is cricket terrorism. — RamBharoseFC (@ElGujjju) April 2, 2022

Also Read: This CSK Player Will Return to IPL 2022

Me waiting when will Vijay Shankar play good knock #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/1ak9wgXyWq — Ashutosh Srivastava (@kingashu1008) April 2, 2022

Clown in a IPL Team : A Thread 1.) Vijay Shankar in GT pic.twitter.com/yneMQGCHx5 — Muhbola Boyfriend (@funnyDrugDler) April 3, 2022

Fun Fact : Vijay Shankar is the only player whose wicket is celebrated by both the teams.

🤣🤣#DCvsGT #BeastTrailer pic.twitter.com/yEnpDI5NIH — Vikas Rai™ 🇮🇳 (@VikasRa44683652) April 3, 2022