Vijay Shankar Trolled For Consistent Poor Show in IPL 2022

Apr 03, 2022, 16:06 IST
Vijay Shankar, a Gujarat Titans (GT) player, has become the talk of the town once again after failing to score big while batting at number three against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 10 of the IPL 2022.

The all-rounder had become a trending topic on Twitter, and fans were taken aback when Shankar batted at number three for the new franchise. Vijay Shankar was clean bowled by spinner Kuldeep Yadav after scoring 13 runs off 20 balls.

Following Shankar's poor performance, cricket fans are trolling him. Here are the reactions.

