Vijay Deverakonda in Virat Kohli Biopic?
Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautella were seen in the stands during the high-voltage India and Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022.
Before the pre-match show, Liger actor, Vijay Deverakonda spoke with Star Sports presenters and expressed interest in playing Virat Kohli in a biopic if the opportunity arose.
When asked which Indian cricketer's biography he would make, he said, "Because a movie on M.S. Dhoni has already been created, he would love to star in Kohli's film."
In terms of the game, India won another high-intensity encounter by chasing down the 148-run total with a quickfire cameo by Hardik Pandya, who struck a match-winning 33 in 17 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya all bowled well to get the game started.
Rowdy @TheDeverakonda watching INDIA vs PAKISTAN T20 match (Asiacup) live from Dubai International Stadium. #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 #VijayDevarakonda pic.twitter.com/bGjGveMQwi
— BA Raju's Team (@baraju_SuperHit) August 28, 2022
Later, in the run chase, India appeared to be in trouble, but it was Hardik's undefeated performance that got them over the line.