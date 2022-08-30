Vijay Deverakonda in Virat Kohli Biopic?

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautella were seen in the stands during the high-voltage India and Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2022.

Before the pre-match show, Liger actor, Vijay Deverakonda spoke with Star Sports presenters and expressed interest in playing Virat Kohli in a biopic if the opportunity arose.

When asked which Indian cricketer's biography he would make, he said, "Because a movie on M.S. Dhoni has already been created, he would love to star in Kohli's film."

In terms of the game, India won another high-intensity encounter by chasing down the 148-run total with a quickfire cameo by Hardik Pandya, who struck a match-winning 33 in 17 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Hardik Pandya all bowled well to get the game started.

Later, in the run chase, India appeared to be in trouble, but it was Hardik's undefeated performance that got them over the line.