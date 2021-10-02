Veteran SV Sunil Announces Retirement From International Hockey

India's men's field hockey team member, SV Sunil, announced his retirement from international hockey.

The Arjuna award winner made a memorable international debut in 2007 at the Asia Cup, which India won after defeating Pakistan in the final. He was a member of the Indian team that won gold at the 2011 Asian Champions Trophy and silver at the same event in 2012.

The 32-year-old, who scored 72 goals in 264 appearances for the national team, announced his decision on social media.

"My body tells me I can still do it, my heart tells me to go for it, but my mind tells me it's time to take a break. "I've decided to withdraw from the national camp, which begins next week, more than 14 years after I first wore India colours," Sunil said in a Twitter statement.

The striker also has gold and bronze medals from the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games to his name. He was also a member of the gold-medal winning team at the 2017 Asia Cup. He was a key contributor to the team's historic Silver medal wins at the 2016 and 2018 FIH Champions Trophy.