Veer Mahan Shakes Up WWE Universe As He Takes Down Rey Mysterio

Mumbai: Following months of speculation, Veer, the son of the soil, finally made his much-anticipated competitive WWE Raw debut on the Sony Sports Network in April 2022. WWE has been teasing Indian fans about his debut since October 2021 and the hype around the Superstar’s first appearance was extremely high. In what turned out to be a one-sided beatdown, Veer dominated the father-son duo of Rey & Dominik Mysterio, sending a clear message that he is here to stay.

His debut has already created waves on social media, with the official Sony Sports Facebook page registering over 3 million views of Veer in action on Monday Night Raw.

Rinku Singh, popularly known by his ring name, Veer, belongs to Gopiganj, a small town in Uttar Pradesh. Veer rose to fame when he became the first Indian to play professional baseball after being signed by Major Leagu in the Baseball (MLB) team, Pittsburgh Pirates. His journey to MLB was captured in ‘Million Dollar Arm', a movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures in 2014. Standing tall at 6-feet-4 inches and weighing 276 pounds, Veer comes from humble beginnings having grown up with his nine siblings in a small one-room house.

Veer Mahaan, Indian WWE Star:

“Growing up in a small town in India, it always seemed like a far-fetched dream to represent India on a global platform, and I am so grateful to the WWE for giving me this opportunity. While being alongside Jinder Mahal in my initial days, his grit and determination would inspire me to work hard. After years of hard work and pushing myself to the absolute limits, I was handed my first ever competitive debut against Rey Mysterio. I am looking forward to an exciting journey with WWE and hope to inspire more future WWE Superstars from India.”

Veer started his WWE journey in January 2018, when he signed a contract at the WWE Performance Center. After starting his career in NXT, he soon joined forces with Jinder Mahal and Shanky to enter the WWE Raw brand. Before making his debut on Monday Night Raw, Veer featured on WWE Main Event and boasted a streak of 12 consecutive wins.

The WWE Universe in India has high expectations from Veer and are hoping that he is so successful that he becomes the 2nd Indian-born Superstar, after the Great Khali, to become the WWE Champion.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE Raw on SONY TEN 1 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) & SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels every Tuesday at 5:30 am (IST).