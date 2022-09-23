Uttar Pradesh: Kabaddi Players Served Food in Toilet

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has demanded punishment against those responsible after a video showing Kabaddi players having food in the toilet went viral.

Dhawan shared the video on Twitter and expressed his disappointment at seeing Kabaddi players in a State level competition eating in the toilet.

This is very disheartening to see Kabaddi players at State level tournaments having food in the toilet. Would request @myogiadityanath & @UPGovtSports to look into the same and take necessary action," Dhawan tweeted.

This is very disheartening to see Kabaddi players at State level tournament having food in toilet. Would request @myogiadityanath & @UPGovtSports to look into the same and take necessary action. pic.twitter.com/2pekZW8Icx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) September 21, 2022

The kabaddi players competing in the U-16 tournament were fed food stored in a toilet. Following the anger, the district sports officer was suspended for carelessness and the caterer was banned.

Meanwhile, the National Kabaddi Federation said that "The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) has no part in the tournament's organisation. It was exclusively a government-related event in Uttar Pradesh. They have made their own arrangements," SP Garg, AKFI administator

Also Read: IND vs AUS: What Is Dinesh Karthik's Contribution to Team India, Asks Matthew Hayden