US Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies While Covering FIFA World Cup in Qatar

American soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world. He was 49.

He collapsed while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match, a witness told a leading international english news channel.

Qatar’s World Cup organizers said on Saturday that Wahl fell ill in the press area, where he received immediate medical treatment on site. He was then transferred to Hamad General Hospital, said a spokesperson for the Supreme Court Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the body responsible for planning the tournament.

