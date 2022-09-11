US Open Men's Singles Title Winner Will Get Double Prize, Deets Inside

US Open 2022 men's singles final match is one step away. In the final match, which is set to play on Monday at 1: 30 AM IST C Rudd and C. Alcaraz Garcia will face off each other. Both Alcaraz and Ruud are vying for their first Grand Slam trophy and will be keen to win it at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Alcaraz will meet Ruud in the final on Sunday, with the world No. 1 rank at the line. The champion will take over the top spot from Russian sensation Daniil Medvedev, who went out in the last 16 of the tournament.

Alcaraz had a difficult win over Tiafoe in the semifinals, defeating his opponent in 5 sets (6-76 6-3 6-1 6-75 6-3). Alcaraz scored 171 points against Tiafoe's 142 throughout the game. The Norwegian defeated Khachanov in straight sets in the semifinals (7-65 6-2 5-7 6-2).

Prize money:

The players will get a significant sum of prize money regardless. The men's and women's singles champions will each receive £2.2 million ($2.6 million). The runner-up will receive £1.1m ($1.3m).

