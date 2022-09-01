US Open 2022: Serena Williams Next Match, Opponent, India Steaming Time IST Details

Serena Williams, a tennis legend and 23-time Grand Slam champion, has advanced to the third round of the US Open 2022. In the second round, she defeated World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-2 at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing Meadows in New York.

Serena Williams will face world No. 46 Ajla Tomljanovic, in the third round. The Australian has reached this round of the US Open for the second year in a row but has failed to go past this round. The Australian defeated Karolina Muchova in straight sets in the first round but had to dig deep to upset Evgeniya Rodina in the second round, securing a hard-fought three-set triumph.

Serena Williams's Round 3 Match Schedule:

Serena Williams will compete against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on September 2, 2022 (US, Canada, and the United Kingdom) and September 3, 2022 (Australia and India).

Match time:

The match starts at 4: 30 AM IST, 11: 00 PM GMT

Which channels are broadcasting the Serena Williams and Ajla Tomljanovic match:

On TV:

USA: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3, and ESPN ++

Australia-Fox Sports and SBS

India-Sony Six, Sony Ten, and Sony LIV

Online:

Live streaming will be available on Tennis TV and the US Open website.