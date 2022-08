US Open 2022 Schedule, Live Streaming India Time on Sony Pictures Networks

The men's singles and women's singles matches of the US Open 2022 will start on August 29, 2022. Mixed doubles will kick off on September 4, 2022.

Where to watch US Open matches?

US Open 2022 matches will be broadcast on SONY SIX & SONY TEN 2 channels. Quarterfinals from 6th September 2022 on SONY TEN 2 (English), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi), and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels.

US Open 2022 Schedule:

