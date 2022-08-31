US Open 2022: Emma Raducanu Loses In Straight Sets To Alize Cornet

Defending champion Emma Raducanu was knocked out of the US Open in the first round on Tuesday. Alize Cornet defeated Emma Raducanu in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 in Louis Armstrong Stadium and advanced to Round 2.

Raducanu became only the third women's reigning champion in history to fall in the first round. The 32-year-old Frenchwoman, ranked 40th in the world, used all of her expertise to outwit the 19-year-old Raducanu, confidently pulling off a succession of superb drop shots at critical moments to secure the victory.

"I guess I'm just controlling my emotions better. I guess I'm becoming older and more mature, because now when I have to serve for the match, I remain in the game, stay in the current time, and really think about what I have to do," Cornet said after the match

"I think my emotional management is just a lot better now, and I'm extremely delighted because it shows in my results." It's a good thing I'm 32. "Better late than never," she added