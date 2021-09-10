US Open 2021: Leylah Fernandez Vs Emma Raducanu in First Grand Slam Final Between Teens

Leylah Fernandez, a Canadian teen sensation, reached her first Grand Slam final on Thursday, defeating World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in the US Open semi-finals.

The 19-year-old girl defeated Wimbledon semi-finalist Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4 and will compete for her first Grand Slam title on Saturday at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fernandez will face Greek 17th seed Maria Sakkari and 18-year-old British qualifier Emma Raducanu for the title.

Fernandez, a 73rd-ranked left-hander, became Sabalenka's third top-five victim of the Open, having already knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka and fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina.

If Fernandez and Raducanu meet in the final, it will be the first Slam final between two teenagers since 17-year-old Williams defeated 18-year-old Martina Hingis in the 1999 US Open final, making her the only all-teen Slam finalist in the Open era (since 1968).

Our crowds are like no other.@leylahfernandez gives thanks to the New York fans for their support in her semifinal win. pic.twitter.com/hSvu3x8kYU — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2021

"I'm not sure how I got that last point in, but I'm glad it was and I'm glad I'm in the finals," Fernandez explained.

"I don't mind. I just want to play in a championship game. I'm going to celebrate my victory and worry about it later." Fernandez said