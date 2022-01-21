Untold stories of WWE Superstars on Sony Sports

To celebrate the ever-growing popularity and fandom of WWE in India, Sony Sports Networks launches its new campaign, ‘WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati’ that showcases the untold stories and heroics of WWE Superstars. Produced and conceptualized by Sony Sports Networks, the campaign will feature legendary stories of ten WWE Superstars narrated by South Superstar and a well-known WWE fan, Rana Daggubati in English, Tamil, and Telugu.

The “WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati” campaign will feature the extraordinary and lesser-known stories of ten WWE Legends and Superstars, both within the ring and beyond: The Undertaker, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Big E, and Becky Lynch.

Sony Sports Networks has built its campaign around the human insight that there is a Hero in all of us and we just need to open our eyes to see ourselves in that light. The “WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati” campaign films take us through the epic heroic journeys of these WWE Legends and Superstars: the challenges they faced and how they conquered their fears to overcome these challenges on their way to become superstars. While fans in India have always admired these WWE Superstars, their lesser-known stories will inspire viewers and motivate them to bring out their inner hero. This campaign by Sony Sports Networks not only celebrates these WWE Superstars but also applauds how they emerged victorious when dealing with the cards that life dealt them to become the superstars that they are today.

Roman Reigns with Rana Daggubati:

This is the story of Roman Reigns, one of WWE’s biggest Superstars, head of the table, and the tribal chief who goes to any extent to enforce his authority! Rana narrates Roman’s story and how he was born to be at the top of the WWE mountain. Roman was at his peak with fame and success when suddenly his cancer returned. But even this life-shattering news could not keep “The Big Dog” Down. Rana then explains how Roman beat his cancer to became “Head of the Table” and now everyone else must acknowledge him or face his wrath!

Big E with Rana Daggubati:

Rana Daggubati narrates Big E’s story, a WWE superstar who will not stand for any injustice in society and can go to any lengths to spread happiness. Rana talks about Big E’s journey from being an introvert to becoming one of the most lovable superstars today and making his way up the ranks in WWE. This gentle giant has a golden heart and is a WWE legend in the making. Big E’s story and the film inspires viewers to stand against injustice across all walks of life.