Untold stories of WWE Superstars on Sony Sports
WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati campaign films will be rolled out in English, Tamil and Telugu languages
To celebrate the ever-growing popularity and fandom of WWE in India, Sony Sports Networks launches its new campaign, ‘WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati’ that showcases the untold stories and heroics of WWE Superstars. Produced and conceptualized by Sony Sports Networks, the campaign will feature legendary stories of ten WWE Superstars narrated by South Superstar and a well-known WWE fan, Rana Daggubati in English, Tamil, and Telugu.
The “WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati” campaign will feature the extraordinary and lesser-known stories of ten WWE Legends and Superstars, both within the ring and beyond: The Undertaker, John Cena, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, Big E, and Becky Lynch.
Sony Sports Networks has built its campaign around the human insight that there is a Hero in all of us and we just need to open our eyes to see ourselves in that light. The “WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati” campaign films take us through the epic heroic journeys of these WWE Legends and Superstars: the challenges they faced and how they conquered their fears to overcome these challenges on their way to become superstars. While fans in India have always admired these WWE Superstars, their lesser-known stories will inspire viewers and motivate them to bring out their inner hero. This campaign by Sony Sports Networks not only celebrates these WWE Superstars but also applauds how they emerged victorious when dealing with the cards that life dealt them to become the superstars that they are today.
Roman Reigns with Rana Daggubati:
This is the story of Roman Reigns, one of WWE’s biggest Superstars, head of the table, and the tribal chief who goes to any extent to enforce his authority! Rana narrates Roman’s story and how he was born to be at the top of the WWE mountain. Roman was at his peak with fame and success when suddenly his cancer returned. But even this life-shattering news could not keep “The Big Dog” Down. Rana then explains how Roman beat his cancer to became “Head of the Table” and now everyone else must acknowledge him or face his wrath!
Big E with Rana Daggubati:
Rana Daggubati narrates Big E’s story, a WWE superstar who will not stand for any injustice in society and can go to any lengths to spread happiness. Rana talks about Big E’s journey from being an introvert to becoming one of the most lovable superstars today and making his way up the ranks in WWE. This gentle giant has a golden heart and is a WWE legend in the making. Big E’s story and the film inspires viewers to stand against injustice across all walks of life.
Rana Daggubati, South Superstar and Face of the WWE campaign:
“I have been following WWE since childhood and I am a big fan. We only see the success of our favourite superstars but rarely know the struggles and hurdles they have overcome to be where they are today. I hope these films show our viewers another side of these WWE Superstars and inspire them to never give up in the face of adversity.”
Also Read: T20 World Cup 2022: Will India Take Revenge On Pakistan
Neville Bastawalla, SVP & Head – Marketing & On Air Promotions, Sports Channels, Sony Pictures Networks India:
The epic journeys of these WWE Superstars in the ring and beyond are too big not to be shared with our viewers. And therefore, we embarked on a mission to bring alive inspiring stories of 10 WWE Superstars: And who best to narrate them, then our very own Mahabali, Rana Daggubati, who happens to be a big WWE fan. 10 WWE Superstars. 10 Short Films. And that led to a beautiful series of films called ‘WWE Superstars with Rana Daggubati.’ I am sure that viewers will get an inside look into their perseverance that will inspire to bring out the hero in them.”