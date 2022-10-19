FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup began on October 11, and it will last through October 30 in Margao, Navi Mumbai, and Bhubaneswar venues. According to FIFA, more than a thousand kids were watching the current Under-17 Women's World Cup in India, according to Nandini Arora, one of the tournament's projects directors

In a statement, FIFA said that thousands of kids had taken in some top-notch football action and that many more will get the opportunity soon.

"A unique community involvement project launched jointly by FIFA and the tournament's Local Organising Committee has made it possible for young boys and girls to be a regular sight applauding from the stands. Thousands of young children have seen some top-notch football action at the three locations, and many more will have the opportunity to do the same in the coming days "the FIFA.

The images of the children dancing and having fun, were the best of the day, according to FIFA Director of Tournaments Jaime Yarza.

"The sporting events where children are dancing, having fun, and laughing gave me the images of the day. Because of the uncertainty over the tournament's future caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, his excitement at seeing it begin is much sweeter "Yarza stated.

He continued by saying that he was quite happy to see India host another FIFA World Cup.

The remaining World Cup games will be played in Goa and Navi Mumbai, with the final game taking place on October 30.