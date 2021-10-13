Unacademy's IPL FIilm Mistake The Great Teacher Trending On Twitter

Unacademy has unveiled its IPL film for this year, titled "Mistake-The Greatest Teacher," to commemorate its second year as an official sponsor of the Indian Premier League.

The clip starts with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar asking the question, followed by a Learner introducing the film's theme of learning from mistakes. Cutaways of learners are then intermixed with match moments such as missed catches, failed run-outs, missed fields, and other embarrassing incidents.

The message that making mistakes is an unavoidable part of learning is reinforced as the film progresses through these highlights. The song 'Oh No' was specifically chosen to highlight the message that before you say 'Oh No' to mistakes, don't forget to take a step back and embrace the learning.

As soon as the clip was released, it got 14M views on YouTube and 3.9K views on Twitter, and it is trending on Twitter.