Umesh Yadav Duped of Rs 44 Lakhs By Former Manager

Indian bowler Umesh Yadav was reportedly defrauded of Rs 44 lakh by a friend-turned-manager under the guise of acquiring land in the former's name in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

According to the police, "Shailesh Thakre was charged with cheating on the basis of a complaint filed by Umesh Yadav, a Nagpur resident. Thakre (37) is a Koradi native and Yadav's friend. Shailesh Thakre gradually acquired Yadav's trust. He began managing Umesh Yadav's financial affairs. He was in charge of Yadav's bank account, income tax, and other financial matters," Police explained.

"The officer stated that Yadav was seeking land to buy in Nagpur and asked Shailesh Thakre about it. Shailesh Thakre found a plot in a desolate location. He informed Yadav that he might obtain it for Rs 44 lakh. Umesh Yadav transferred Rs 44 lakh to Shailesh Thakre's account, but Shailesh Thakre purchased the site in his name," he explained.

When Yadav discovered the fraud, he urged Shailesh Thakre to transfer the plot into his name, but the latter refused.

According to the official, he also refused to refund the money. Yadav filed a complaint with Koradi police, and a case was filed under sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing the transfer of property) of the Indian Penal Code.

