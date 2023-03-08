Umesh Yadav and Wife Tanya Blessed With Baby Girl

Jayavardhan

Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav announced the birth of his newborn daughter today (March 8) on his official Twitter handle. ''Blessed with baby girl" with the photo mentioning "Wednesday, March 8," he captioned.

On 16 April 2013, Umesh got engaged to Delhi based fashion designer Tanya Wadhwa and they were married on May 29, 2013. Celebrities and fans pour wishes for the couple on social media.

Blessed with baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nnVDqJjDGs — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) March 8, 2023

Umesh Yadav was recently impressed with his performance in the third Border Gavaskar Trophy Test. Yadav's explosive first-innings stint saw him dismiss Cameron Green, Mitchell Starc, and Todd Murphy. He made his debut on May 28, 2010, against Zimbabwe. In the Ranji Trophy, Umesh plays for the Vidarbha cricket team.

