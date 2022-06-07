Ultimate Kho Kho: GMR And Adani Group Acquired Franchises

GMR and Adani Group have acquired the Telangana and Gujarat franchises in the Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKKL), which is set to launch this year to promote the local sport.

The league, which is being promoted by Amit Burman, chairman of Dabur Group, in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI), aims to revolutionize the indigenous sport of Kho-Kho by adopting a modern-day professional structure that will bring the fast-paced action to the fans' living rooms.

GMR Sports has signed the Telangana team to increase the popularity of Kho-Kho in South India and further promote it.

"Since its inception more than 15 years ago, the company has done pioneering work in growing popular sports such as cricket and other indigenous sports such as kabaddi and wrestling in India and around the world. With a vision to develop talent at the grassroots level, it has invested in providing access to professional sports by establishing sports training academies across India," said Kiran Kumar Grandhi, Corporate Chairman of GMR Group.