The Ultimate Cricket Competition Will Keep You Glued To Your Television Screens As Popular TV Stars Battle

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu, one of the leading Entertainment channels in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana, is all set to present the ultimate cricket battle on Television - Zee Telugu Premier League. The exciting battle will see four teams featuring Zee Telugu fiction and non-fiction stars competing to take home the trophy. While the exciting matches between the star-studded teams will keep you glued to your TV screens, the fun-filled banter between the artistes as well as the celebrity guests appearing on the show will surely keep you engaged. Featuring 100 plus popular artistes, the exhilarating Zee Telugu Premier League will air on Zee Telugu on 15th May at 1.30 pm.

During the one-of-its-kind show, viewers will surely get to witness some high-octane match ups as Sriram’s Naatu Worriers, Kalki’s Raj’s Thaggedhele Tigers, Akul Balaji’s Darling Devils, a/nd Rajeev’s Stylish Singhams compete against each other during Zee Telugu Premier League. Apart from the entertaining and never-seen-before battles, what’s more is that Telugu star Prince along with his team of Pellikuthuru Party will also be appearing as special guests on the show. They will be seen cheering for all the players, while also speaking about their movie. Mimicry artist Sivareddy and anchor Neha will also keep the audience engaged as the commentators for Zee Telugu Premier League, while comedian Racha Ravi will entertain one and all as the umpire.

Each and every star will shine during the matches, however, Revanth’s hattrick of sixes as well as Nayani and Chitti’s fielding will surely win everyone’s hearts. But who will take home the Zee Telugu Premier League trophy? You surely don’t want to miss this fun-filled, one-of-its-kind competition!

To support your favourite team and to find out who won the final, tune in to Zee Telugu Premier League on 15th May at 1.30 pm, only on Zee Telugu