Ugandan Weightlifter Missing in Osaka Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was attending a training camp in Osaka when he failed to show up for a Covid-19 test and was missing from his hotel room. His absence comes as Japan faces increased scrutiny over the potential for viral infections spreading from the postponed 2020 Olympics, as cases arise.

After testing positive at the airport, a member of Nigeria's delegation was taken to the hospital. As per reports, after two members of Uganda's team tested positive in Japan, including a coach who was isolated at the airport, Ssekitoleko disappeared in Izumisano city.

"The city is putting forth every effort to locate the individual. We've informed the authorities about the situation," a statement from the city government said.

Ssekitoleko had been preparing "extremely hard" for his first Olympic weightlifting competition, according to Salim Musoke Ssenkungu, head of the Ugandan Weightlifting Federation, but was notified this week that he would not be able to compete and would have to return home.

The young athlete had recently won bronze in the African Weightlifting Championships and was considered seasoned.

A few teams have already arrived in Japan, some in training camps scattered around the country and others at the Olympic Village, where national flags have been draped over the structures housing delegations.

Despite avoiding punitive lockdowns, Japan has witnessed a lower Covid-19 outbreak than many other nations, with fewer than 15,000 deaths, but only about 20% of the population has been fully vaccinated so far.