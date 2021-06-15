UEFA Euro 2021 Hungary Vs Portugal Live Streaming: Where to Watch

With France, Germany, Portugal and Hungary is one group, the matches between them are already expected to be worth watching. It is not going to be easy for Portugal and Hungary as they face off the other teams in this tournament.

In this group, Hungary is seen as the weaker ones with Germany and France seen as the top teams. Fans are hoping that playing on the home ground will give a boost to Hungary but even then, the teams they will face off against are really strong.

Portugal has Cristiano Ronaldo in their team and not just him, the overall squad is powerful enough to make Hungary worried. Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and forward Diogo Jota will surely have fans watching them. These players are capable enough to make the match an interesting one.

As we said, Hungary is playing on their home ground so the crowd will cheer for them but it is difficult to imagine this giving them enough boost. Fans admitted that all they are hoping for is an interesting turn of events during the match.

The lineup for the match is a strong one. Both teams are ready to give a tough fight. The predicted lineup for Hungary puts their best players forward.

Hungary Predicted line-up: Gulacsi; Fiola, Orban, Attila Szalai; Lovrencsics, Kleinheisler, Adam Nagy, Schafer, Holender; Roland Sallai, Adam Szalai

Portugal Line-up: Rui Patricio; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Ruben Neves, William, Bruno Fernandes; Bernardo Silva, Ronaldo, Diogo Jota

If you want to watch the match in India, you can do so by tuning into the SonyLiv app or Star Sports Network. Here are the details of the match.

Match : UEFA EURO Championship 2021, Group F Match - Hungary vs Portugal

Date: June 16, 2021 (Wednesday)

Venue: Puskas Arena, Budapest in Hungary

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Watch on TV : Sony Sports Network