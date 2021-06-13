UEFA Euro 2020 Wales Squad: Check Star Players

After interim manager Robert Page announced his 26-man team for Euro 2020, Gareth Bale, who spent the season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, will captain Wales.

Bale will be joined in the competition by former club teammates Ben Davies and Joe Rodon, as well as Manchester United's Daniel James and Liverpool's Neco Williams.

Wales has been placed in Group A, alongside Turkey, Italy, and Switzerland, at Euro 2020.

Here is Wales team full squad:

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wayne Hennessey, Danny Ward

Defenders: Ethan Ampadu, Ben Cabango, Ben Davies, Chris Gunter, Tom Lockyer, Chris Mepham, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Connor Roberts, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams



Midfielders: Joe Allen, David Brooks, Rubin Colwill, Daniel James, Dylan Levitt, Joe Morrell, Aaron Ramsey, Matthew Smith, Jonny Williams, Harry Wilson



Forwards: Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts

