UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey Squad: Check Star Players

Turkey's team has some well-known players and has the ability to surprise anyone on their day. From midfield, Hakan Calhanoglu might be a goal danger, while Zeki Celik and Caglar Soyuncu could lead the defense. Burak Yilmaz and Under will be held responsible for a number of the goals. The encounter, on the other hand, is predicted to produce fewer goals, with the possibility of one or two goals sealing the deal for either team.

Here are the Turkey Team full squad

Goalkeepers: Altay Bayındır, Ugurcan Cakır, Mert Gunok

Defenders: Kaan Ayhan, Zeki Celik, Merih Demiral, Ozan Kabak, Umut Meras, Mert Muldur, Caglar Soyuncu, Rıdvan Yılmaz

Midfielders: Taylan Antalyalı, Hakan Calhanoglu, Halil Dervişoglu, Irfan Can Kahveci, Orkun Kokcu, Abdulkadir Omur, Dorukhan Tokoz, Ozan Tufan, Okay Yokuslu

Forwards: Kerem Akturkoglu, Kenan Karaman, Enes Unal, Cengiz Under, Yusuf Yazıcı, Burak Yılmaz

