UEFA Euro 2020 Teams Qualified For Knockouts, Points Table, Last 16 Matches

As we knew, Portugal needed either a win or a draw to qualify for the knockouts. After Germany defeated Portugal, the team had only 3 points. But since the last night’s match between France and Portugal ended with a draw, that gave the latter a spot in the knockouts. On the other hand, France has already qualified for the next round. They are on the top of the table with 4 points and a clear seat in the Round of 16.

On the other hand, England won 1-0 over the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday, clinching first place in Group D for Euro 2020. With seven points, England won Group D, while Croatia came in second with four points. As one of the top third-placed teams, the Czech Republic will join them in the last 16.

With this, we reached the end of 13 days with 35 matches. The qualified teams will enter the last 16 for UEFA EURO 2020.

Here are the teams which qualified for the last 16:

Group Winner Runner up Best third-placed Teams A Italy Wales Switzerland B Belgium Denmark - C Netherlands Austria Ukraine D England Croatia Czech Republic E Sweden Spain - F France Germany Portugal

This is the list of teams that have qualified for the last 16. They will play each other in the knockouts and those who win will reach the semi-finals and finals.

Points Table in the End:

Group A

Italy – 9 points Wales – 4 points Switzerland – 4 points Turkey – 0 points

Group B

Belgium – 9 points Denmark – 3 points Finland – 3 points Russia – 3 points

Group C

Netherlands – 9 points Austria – 6 points Ukraine – 3 points North Macedonia – 0 points

Group D

England – 7 points Croatia – 4 points Czech Republic – 4 points Scotland – 1 point

Group E

Sweden – 7 points Spain – 5 points Slovakia – 3 points Poland – 1 point

Group F

France – 5 points Germany – 4 points Portugal – 4 points Hungary – 2 points

The first knockout will be Wales vs Denmark on June 26. Then between Portugal and Belgium. These are in the top-ranked teams, so the match is expected to be entertaining and nerve-wracking. The final knockout match will be between Sweden and Ukraine on June 30, Wednesday according to Indian time.