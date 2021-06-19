UEFA EURO 2020 Team Ukraine: Check Out Full Squad

The captain of this team is Andriy Pyatov with Andriy Shevchenko as the coach. The best years for Team Ukraine were 2012 and 2016. Their knockout games could be held at Bucharest, Budapest, Glasgow or London.

The key player for this team is Ruslan Malinovskyi. His contribution to the team is expected to be crucial. Along with him, Viktor Tsygankov will also be the one to watch out for. As for winning, Ukraine is not the top choice. The fans are not expecting this team to win but they certainly are not here just to play few matches. Ukraine is expected to do well in the knockouts.

Goalkeepers

Georgiy Bushchan Andriy Pyatov Anatolii Trubin

Defenders

Oleksandr Karavaev Serhiy Kryvtsov Mykola Matviyenko Vitaliy Mykolenko Denys Popov Eduard Sobol Oleksandr Tymchyk Illia Zabarnyi Oleksandr Zinchenko

Midfielders

Roman Bezus Yevhen Makarenko Ruslan Malinovskyi Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk), Mykola Shaparenko Taras Stepanenko Heorhii Sudakov Serhiy Sydorchuk Viktor Tsygankov

Forwards