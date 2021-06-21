UEFA EURO 2020 Team Sweden: Check Out Full Squad

We have Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia in the Group E of UEFA EURO 2020. These teams are expected to have good and interesting matches. The best year for this team was 2018 when they reached the World Cup final.

Speculations and predictions with Group E and Sweden are that this team will be there in the top 2. Might not be the number one as Spain is there in this group as well. So the major fight for the second spot will be between Poland and Sweden. Spain is the two-time winners of this championship, so qualifying from this group might be difficult. Sweden is expected to put up a good fight that will make the matches interesting.

Sweden will play the matches with this group’s team on June 15, 18 and 23. You can watch these matches in India. Sony Sports Network will be live telecasting it.

The coach of the Sweden team is Janne Andersson. The key players to watch out for will be Emil Forsberg. He is the midfielder and has a big responsibility on him. He can play not just as the midfielder but also as a winger and false 9. Apart from him, Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski will act as the crucial part of the team.

Check out the Full Squad Here:

Goalkeepers

Robin Olsen Karl Johan Johnsson Kristoffer Nordfeldt

Defenders

Mikael Lustig Pontus Janssson Ludwig Augustinsson Andreas Granqvist, Victor Lindelof Marcus Danielson Martin Olsson Emil Krafth Filip Helander

Midfielders

Sebastian Larson Emil Forsberg Viktor Claeson Ken Sema Dejan Kulusevki Albin Ekdal Gustav Svensson Jens Cajuste Kristoffer Olson Mattias Svanberg

Forwards