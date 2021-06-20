UEFA EURO 2020 Team Spain: Check Out Full Squad

We have Spain, Sweden, Poland and Slovakia in the Group E of UEFA EURO 2020. These teams are expected to have good and interesting matches. Spain’s best years were 1964, 2008 and 2012 as they were winners of these years. Spain has potential but winning this season is something we don’t know about.

The key player you should watch out for is Rodri. He is considered as the one who will be a crucial player for the team. He is ready to bounce back. What came as a surprise was leaving behind Sergio Ramos even when there was space in the team.

Sergio Busquets missed the opening match and couldn’t join his team for that. But now that he has tested negative for Covid19, he will be able to join back the squad. Concern loomed over Spain and the whole tournament in general when Busquets tested positive earlier. But now that he fit to join again, it has come as a huge relief both to the team and the fans.

Check out the Full Squad Here:

Goalkeepers

David de Gea Unai Simon Robert Sanchez

Defenders

Jose Gaya Jordi Alba Pau Torres Aymeric Laporte Eric Garcia Diego Llorente Cesar Azpilicueta Marcos Llorente

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets Rodri Hernandez Pedri Thiago Alcantara Koke Fabian Ruiz

Forwards