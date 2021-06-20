UEFA EURO 2020 Team North Macedonia: Check Out Full Squad

North Macedonia comes in Group C along with Netherlands, Ukraine and Austria. This team has the potential and can make the matches interesting. These four teams will face off against each other.

The team has Gjanni Alioski as part of the squad. Alioski is the one you should watch out for. His contribution to the team is expected to be crucial. Apart from him, there are other players in this team who will make an integral part of the team.

We cannot say about winning the tournament as anything can happen. But the fans are surely expecting a good run for North Macedonia.

Check out the Full Squad Here:

Goalkeepers

Stole Dimitrievski Damjan Sikovski Risto Jankov

Defenders

Stefan Ristovksi Darko Velkovski Visar Musliu Gjanni Alioski Egzon Bejtulai Kire Ristevski Gjoko Zajkov

Midfielders

Arijan Ademi Boban Nikolov Enis Bardhi Elif Elmas Stefan Spirovski Tihomir Kostadinov Ferhan Hasani Daniel Avramovski Marijan Radeski

Forwards