UEFA Euro 2020 Team Netherlands: Check Out Full Squad

Team Netherlands is off to a good start in Euro 2020. The match between Ukraine and Netherlands was won by the latter in a 3-2 victory. Even though it looked like a sweep for Ukraine, Denzel Dumfries’s goal led his team to victory.

This team has a strong lineup with some of the most amazing players. They will be one to watch out for as they have already faced Ukraine and is ready to take on Austria and North Macedonia.

Check out the Full Sqaud Here:

Goalkeepers

Marco Bizot Tim Krul Maarten Stekelenburg

Defenders

Nathan Aké Daley Blind Matthijs de Ligt Stefan de Vrij Denzel Dumfries Patrick van Aanholt Joël Veltman Owen Wijndal

Midfielders

Frenkie de Jong Marten de Roon Ryan Gravenberch Davy Klaassen Teun Koopmeiners Quincy Promes Jurriën Timber Georginio Wijnaldum

Forwards