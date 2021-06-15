UEFA Euro 2020 Team France: Check Out Full Squad

France is one of the top choices of fans to win the UEFA Euro 2020. Their squad is the one to watch out for. The team has already won two European championships and this time they are back in full force, all hyped up to win it for the third time.

Yes the team is back to win and this is also one of the top choices of the fans, but in order to do that, France will have to face off against some of the best teams in the tournament. France falls in Group F for the tournament under which they will be facing off Hungary, Portugal and Germany.

There are many good players in France to watch out for. But the star player with all eyes on him is Kylian Mbappé

Check out the Full 26 player squad Here:

Goalkeepers

Hugo Lloris Steve Mandanda Mike Maignan

Defenders

Benjamin Pavard Leo Dubois Raphael Varane Presnel Kimpembe Lucas Hernandez Lucas Digne Clément Lenglet Kurt Zouma

Forwards

Karim Benzema Olivier Giroud Kylian Mbappé Marcus Thuram Kingsley Coman Wissam Ben Yedder Antoine Griezmann Thomas Lemar Ousmane Dembélé

Midfielders