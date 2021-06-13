UEFA Euro 2020 Switzerland Squad: Check Star Players

Switzerland was assigned to Group A. The adoringly dubbed "Alpine Messi" has scored 23 goals in 90 games for Switzerland, including three World Cups and Euro 2016.

Shaqiri is a national icon in his hometown and the team's most well-known player. The 29-year-old has titles from Basel, Bayern Munich, and Merseyside, but international success will be more difficult to come by. Fans in Switzerland are hoping he will be able to see as much of the ball as possible.

Here is Switzerland's team full squad

Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin, Yann Sommer



Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Loris Benito, Eray Coemert, Nico Elvedi, Jordan Lotomba, Kevin Mbabu, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schaer, Silvan Widmer



Midfielders: Christian Fassnacht, Edimilson Fernandes, Remo Freuler, Mario Gavranovic, Admir Mehmedi, Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas



Forwards: Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Haris Seferovic, Steven Zuber

